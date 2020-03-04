Q4 2019 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Nat Krishnamurti, CFO; Mr. Krishnamurti, you may begin.



Nat Krishnamurti - Hudson Technologies Inc. - VP, Secretary & CFO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. My name is Nat Krishnamurti, CFO of Hudson Technologies. On the call with me today are Kevin Zugibe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Coleman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson. I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement.



During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our bu