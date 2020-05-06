May 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hudson Technologies First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Nat Krishnamurti. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.
Nat Krishnamurti - Hudson Technologies, Inc. - VP, Secretary & CFO
Thank you. Good evening, and sorry for the delay. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies' financial results for the first quarter of 2020. My name is Nat Krishnamurti, CFO of Hudson Technologies. On the call with me today, we have Kevin Zugibe, Chairman and CEO; and Brian Coleman, President and Chief Operating Officer. I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our businesses, as we see
Q1 2020 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...