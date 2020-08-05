Q2 2020 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining today's Hudson Technologies Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Report. (Operator Instructions) To get us started with opening remarks and introductions, I am pleased to turn the floor to Ms. Jennifer Belodeau. Welcome, Jennifer.



Jennifer Belodeau - Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. - VP



Thank you. Good evening, and thanks for joining us tonight. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies' financial results for the second quarter of 2020. On the call with me today is Brian Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Nat Krishnamurti, Chief Financial Officer.



I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our business as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future pe