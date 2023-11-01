Q3 2023 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Hudson Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer Belodeau. You may begin.



Jennifer Belodeau - Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. - VP



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies financial results for the third quarter of 2023. On the call today are Brian Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Nat Krishnamurti, CFO.



I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our businesses as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance.



Please understand that these statements involve a number