Turtle Beach Corp at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

David Michael King - Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right, we're going to go ahead and get started. Welcome, everyone, to our fireside chat with Turtle Beach. My name's Dave King, I'm a senior analyst here at Roth. And I have Juergen Stark, the company's CEO, with me.



Maybe kick it off just for those that don't know the story as well, maybe you could perhaps talk a little bit about the record year you had. You just reported results this past Thursday, I think. So maybe you can talk about the record 2018 you had, some of actions you took to capitalize on the Fortnite trend, and then speak about some of the balance sheet clean-up and all the strategic things you've got accomplished in the year.



Juergen Stark - Turtle Beach Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Sure. Thanks, Dave, and nice to be here. My name is Juergen Stark, I'm the CEO. And maybe just a quick backdrop, Turtle Beach, we dominate console gaming headsets, so headsets for Xbox and PlayStation. Gaming headsets are very different from