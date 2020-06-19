Turtle Beach Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Turtle Beach Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Juergen Stark.



Juergen Stark - Turtle Beach Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Turtle Beach Corporation. We are pleased that you could join us today. We're excited to be hosting a virtual meeting, which allows us to hold our 2020 annual meeting of stockholders in light of the ongoing public health and travel concerns due to COVID-19. A virtual meeting also allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders. We have stockholders attending via the live webcast. Your interest in the company is very much appreciated.



I am Juergen Stark, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Before we proceed with the meeting itself, however, I would like to introduce you to Mr. John Hanson, our Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary, who joins us by live webcast. Mr. Hanson will ser