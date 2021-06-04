Turtle Beach Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Juergen Stark - Turtle Beach Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good day, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Turtle Beach Corporation. We are pleased that you could join us today. We're excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to hold our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in light of the ongoing public health and travel concerns due to COVID-19. A virtual meeting also allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders.



We have stockholders attending via the live webcast. Your interest in the company is very much appreciated. I am Juergen Stark, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Turtle Beach Corporation, and I will act as Chairman of this meeting.



Before we proceed with the meeting itself, however, I would like to introduce you to Mr. John Hanson, our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, who joins us by live Webcast. Mr. Hanson will serve as the secretary of this meeting. In addition, with us today by live webcast from our independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, is John Tucc