Q3 2021 Turtle Beach Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Turtle Beach Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Delivering today's prepared remarks are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Stark; and Chief Financial Officer, John Hanson. Following their prepared remarks, the management team will open the call up for any questions.



Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Alex Thompson of Gateway Investor Relations, Turtle Beach's IR adviser, as he reads the company's safe harbor statement that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Alex, please go ahead.



Alex Thompson -



Thank you. On today's call, we will be referring to the press release filed this afternoon that details the company's third quarter 2021 results, which can be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at corp.turtlebeach.com, where you'll also find the latest earnings presentation that supplements the information discussed on today's call. Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later t