May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Turtle Beach First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. My name is Darryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Delivering today's prepared remarks are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Stark; and Chief Financial Officer, John Hanson. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Alex Thomson. Alex, you may begin.
Alex Thompson;Gateway Group - Inc.;Director -
Thanks, Darryl. On today's call, we will be referring to the press release filed this afternoon that details the company's first quarter 2020 results, which can be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at corp.turtlebeach.com, where you'll also find the latest earnings presentation that supplements the information discussed on today's call. Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later today.
Please be aware that some of the comments made during this call may include forwa
Q1 2022 Turtle Beach Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...