Q4 2019 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Year Earnings Conference Call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements; Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on the financial performance of the quarter and accomplishments of the year and outline areas of focus for fiscal 2020; then Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and comment on the company's outlook for fiscal 2020. Following this, Mr. Mininberg and Mr. Grass will take questions you have for us today. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statement