Q4 2020 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Helen of Troy Limited Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development. Sir, you may begin.



Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today, each member of our earnings team is in their homes and in different locations across the United States. As this is the first time we are conducting our earnings call remotely, we hope you will pardon any technical glitches.



Before discussing today's agenda, I would like to call your attention to a change in how we define our sales. As detailed in this afternoon's earnings release, we now define core as strategic business that we expect to be an ongoing part of our operations. And non-core as a business that we expect to divest within a y