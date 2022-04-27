Q4 2022 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows: I will begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on the business performance and key accomplishments, and then provide some perspective as we begin the new fiscal year. Then Mr. Matt Osberg, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and comment about current trends and expectations for the upcoming fiscal year. Following this, we will take questions you have for us today.



This conference call may cont