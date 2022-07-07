Q1 2023 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows: I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on the financial performance of the quarter and current trends. Then Mr. Matt Osberg, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and provide an update on our financial outlook for fiscal '23. Following this, we will take questions you have for us today.



This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectation with r