Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Ryan Starkes - Centri Business Consulting, LLC - Analyst
I'm Ryan Starkes, Partner and Life Science Leader for Centri. We're an accounting, valuation, and advisory firm focusing on supporting companies through their endeavors into the capital markets in those respective areas. Speaking on behalf of Hepion Pharmaceuticals is Robert Foster, CEO. Robert?
Robert Foster - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Thank you.
Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Robert Foster, CEO of Hepion Pharmaceuticals. We're headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, and we have laboratory facilities in Edmonton, Canada. So what I'd like to talk to you about today is our lead drug candidate called rencofilstat which is being positioned as an antifibrotic molecule. And the lead indication that we're chasing after is NASH, I'll give you some information about NASH here in a minute, as well as HCC which is the most common form of liver cancer.
So of course, I'm sure by this time you've seen a lot of these slides. This is a forward-looking statement, which I would encourage people to l
