May 22, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, guys, and welcome to today's conference. Today's conference will be led by Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. You may now begin your conference.
Stephen Kilmer - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations and projections about future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Reference to these risks and uncertainties are made in today's press release and disclosed the detail in the company's periodic and current filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The information on this conference call is provided only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on this call on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALTITUDE-NASH Trial Topline Data Review Transcript
May 22, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...