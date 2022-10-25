Oct 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Hey, good morning everyone. We're going to get started. I'd like to introduce Ross Dove. He is the CEO of Heritage Global. Good morning and welcome.
Ross Dove - Heritage Global Inc. - CEO
Oh, thank you very much. Thank you all for attending and thank those of you on the line. So Heritage Global is the simplest company in the world. It does only two things and has been doing the same two things for a long time: it is in industrial assets and financial assets.
Our industrial asset business is a legacy business founded by my grandfather literally in the 1930s, right after the Great Depression. My father was an auctioneer, my brother and I were auctioneers, and my sons are in the business now. So that's the industrial side of the business.
On the industrial side, there's three businesses. There is an old-line auction business that also is completely Internet-based now. It started out with flying around the world holding a microphone in your hand; I got $15, going to bid $20. It matured into an Internet e-commerce company that does 2
Heritage Global Inc at LD Micro Main Event Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...