Heritage Global Inc at LD Micro Main Event Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Hey, good morning everyone. We're going to get started. I'd like to introduce Ross Dove. He is the CEO of Heritage Global. Good morning and welcome.



Ross Dove - Heritage Global Inc. - CEO



Oh, thank you very much. Thank you all for attending and thank those of you on the line. So Heritage Global is the simplest company in the world. It does only two things and has been doing the same two things for a long time: it is in industrial assets and financial assets.



Our industrial asset business is a legacy business founded by my grandfather literally in the 1930s, right after the Great Depression. My father was an auctioneer, my brother and I were auctioneers, and my sons are in the business now. So that's the industrial side of the business.



On the industrial side, there's three businesses. There is an old-line auction business that also is completely Internet-based now. It started out with flying around the world holding a microphone in your hand; I got $15, going to bid $20. It matured into an Internet e-commerce company that does 2