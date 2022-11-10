Q3 2022 Heritage Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heritage Global third-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Nesbett, Investor Relations for Heritage Global. Please go ahead.



John Nesbett - IMS Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to change based on various important factors.



In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to Heritage Global's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ross Dove. Ross?



