Heritage Global Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 14, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Ross Dove - Heritage Global Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Ross Dove, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Global Inc. I'd like to welcome you to the company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. We appreciate your being with us virtually today. It is now shortly after 9:00 AM Pacific Time on June 14, 2023, and this meeting is officially called to order. Let's move directly to the business of this meeting.



I will serve as Chairman of the Meeting. Jim Sklar, who's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Heritage Global, will serve as Secretary of this Meeting. In addition to Jim Sklar, we have attendance today from other members of our management team. Brian Cobb, our Chief Financial Officer; Dave Ludwig, Board Member and President of our Financial Assets division; Nicholas Dove, President of our Industrial Assets division.



We also have in attendance our following independent members of our Board of Directors. Our Chairman, Samuel Shimer, Kelly Sharpe, Michael Hexner, Barbara Sinsley, Shirley Cho, and Bill Burnham. In addition, we have in atte