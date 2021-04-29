Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Patrick Gaughen - Hingham Institution For Savings - President, Director, & COO



We are live for what is the 187th annual meeting. They're bringing the rest of the group now.



Bob Gaughen - Hingham Institution For Savings - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. The hour having arrived, I will call our annual stockholders' meeting to order. My name is Bob Gaughen, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to welcome everyone this afternoon to the 187th annual meeting of the Hingham Institution for Savings, our 32nd as a publicly traded company.



And while our President, Patrick Gaughen, and our Chief Financial Officer, Cristian Melej are physically present with me here at our corporate headquarters in Hingham, we also have with us this afternoon our entire Board of Directors each of whom are attending via Zoom.



We also have present with us Mr. Artie Regan of Regan & Associates, who has been designated by our Board of Directors as Inspector of Elections as well as Martin C