Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HighPeak Energy 2021 third-quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Steven Tholen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin, sir.
Steven Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's third-quarter 2021 conference call. Representing HighPeak today are Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis; and Vice President of Business Development, Ryan Hightower; and I am Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will make reference to our November investor presentation and our third-quarter 2021 earnings release, which can be found on HighPeak's website.
Today's call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions, and future performance. So please refer to the cautiona
Q3 2021 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...