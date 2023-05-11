Q1 2023 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Steven W. Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Representing HighPeak today, our Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis; and I am Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will make reference to our May investor presentation and our first quarter earnings release, which can be found on High Peak's website. Today's call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions and future performance. So please refer to the cautionary information regarding forward-looking statements and related risks in the company's SEC filings, including the fact that actual results may differ materi