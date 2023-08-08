Q2 2023 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Steven W. Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Representing HighPeak today are Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, President, Michael Hollis, Vice President of Business Development; Ryan Hightower, and I am Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will make reference to our August Investor Presentation and our second quarter earnings release, which can be found on HighPeak's website. Today's call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions and future performance.



Please refer to the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and related risks in the company's SEC filings, incl