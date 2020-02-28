Q4 2019 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Service Properties Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



Please note the event is being recorded.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Kristin Brown, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kristin A. Brown - Service Properties Trust - Director of IR



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are John Murray, President; Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer; and Todd Hargreaves, Vice President. Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.



Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SEC.



I would like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SEC's present beliefs and expectations as of today, February 28, 2020. The comp