Q2 2022 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Service Properties Trust Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Director of Investor Relations, Kristin Brown. Please go ahead.



Kristin A. Brown - Service Properties Trust - Director of IR



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Donley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a presentation by management, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC.



I would like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SVC's present beliefs and expectat