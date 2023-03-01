Q4 2022 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Service Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen Colbert - Service Properties Trust - Director of IR



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Donley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC.



I'd like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SVC's present beliefs and expectations as of today, March 1, 2023. The company undertakes no obliga