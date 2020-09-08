Q2 2021 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Please go ahead.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to HealthEquity's Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice-Chair and Founder of the company; Darcy Mott, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; Tyson Murdock, Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, our Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 3 important reminders to provide. First, we reported our second quarter earnings after the market close this afternoon. A copy of that -- today's press release and a recording of this webcast can be found on our Investor Relations website, which is ir.healthequity.com.



Second, our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management's view as of today, September 8, 2020, and will include forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC, which include predictions, expectations, est