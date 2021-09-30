Sep 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Steve Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Hi. Good morning, everyone. I'm Steve Halper with Cantor Equity Research. Welcome to day four of our 2021 healthcare conference. Very pleased to have with us this morning Jon Kessler, who is the CEO; Tyson Murdock, CFO; and Richard Putnam, who heads up the Investor Relations program.



Before we get started, I just want to remind everybody that if you have a question, please enter it into the question section of the conference platform that you're accessing this webcast through. And we will try to get to everybody's questions and -- or you could just email me at Steven. [email protected], and I can use that as well.



So Jon, Tyson, and Richard, welcome. I know it's early West Coast time, and we appreciate you taking the time out. So you had a busy week so far. So I was just wondering if we could just start off on that. You were out in the marketplace with a significant debt refinancing transaction. And if you could just go through some of the details on that, that would be extremely helpful before we dig into the sort of meat of my questions.

