Q1 2023 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to HealthEquity First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Richard Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, and welcome to HealthEquity's First Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations here for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. The financial results in this press release include contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks, and accounts it administers. The press release also includes