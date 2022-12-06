Q3 2023 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sarah. Happy holidays to everybody and welcome to HealthEquity's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam, I do investor relations for HealthEquity. Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; and Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, the press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was issued after the market close this afternoon. The financial results in the press release include the contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks, and accounts and administers.



The press release also includ