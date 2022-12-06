Dec 06, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the HealthEquity Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Putnam. Please go ahead.
Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Sarah. Happy holidays to everybody and welcome to HealthEquity's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam, I do investor relations for HealthEquity. Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; and Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO.
Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, the press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was issued after the market close this afternoon. The financial results in the press release include the contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks, and accounts and administers.
The press release also includ
Q3 2023 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...