Q2 2024 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rocco. Hello, everyone. Welcome to HealthEquity's Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Richard Putnam, Investor Relations for HealthEquity. Joining me today on the call is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; the company's CFO, Tyson Murdock; and is soon to be CFO, James Lucania.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. A press release announcing the financial results for our second quarter of fiscal 2024 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. These financial results include the contributions from our wholly-owned subsidiaries and accounts that they administer.



The press release also includes definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today. A copy of today's press re