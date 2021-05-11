May 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Harmony Biosciences First Quarter 2021 Financial Update Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Lisa Caperelli, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lisa M. Caperelli - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences first quarter 2021 financial performance and provide business updates.



Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of the Harmony Biosciences website to find the press release and slides that accompany our presentation today, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our company life cycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying economics of our business.



Our presenters on today's call are John Jacobs, Pres