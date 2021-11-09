Nov 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences Third Quarter 2021 financial performance and provide a business update. Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of the Harmony Biosciences website to find the press release and slides that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our lifecycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying economics of our business.



Our presenters on today's call are John Jacobs, President and CEO; Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, Chief Medical Officer; Jeffrey Dierks, Chief Commercial Officer; and