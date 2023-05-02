May 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Shelby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Harmony Biosciences First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Luis Sanay, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Luis Sanay - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update. Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website to find the materials that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our lifecycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying business performance.



Our speakers on today's call are Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, President and CEO; Jeffrey D