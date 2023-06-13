Jun 13, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP
Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks to the team from Harmony. We have Jeff Dayno here, CEO recently; as well as Sandip Kapadia, who's the CFO.
And maybe we'll just start to level set, could you provide a brief overview of the company, perhaps with a particular focus on what you view as key value drivers over the next 12 to 24 months?
Jeffrey M. Dayno - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Sure, Corinne. So first of all, on behalf of the Harmony team, thank you for the invitation to participate in the conference this year. So I think Harmony, basically, we are, as a little overview and background, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company founded in 2017. We are now profitable and cash generating. And I think we're focused on developing and delivering innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurologic diseases.
Our first product, WAKIX, that is a first-in-class molecule with a novel mechanism of action, was approved in 2019 f
