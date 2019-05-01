May 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Heron Therapeutics Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to David Szekeres, Senior Vice President, General Counsel Business Development and Corporate Secretary. Please proceed.



David L. Szekeres - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior VP of Business Development, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today from Heron are Barry Quart, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kimberly Manhard, Executive Vice President of Drug Development; and Mike Mathews, Senior Vice President of Pain Franchise.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements concerning Heron's future expectations, plans, prospects, corporate strategy and performance, which constitute forward looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litig