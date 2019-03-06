Mar 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call will be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Megan Bacon. You may begin.
Megan Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Marketing Support Manager
Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to point out that the Q4 earnings press release and Form 10-K are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words
Q4 2018 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...