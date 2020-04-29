Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Megan Bacon. Please, go ahead.
Megan Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Marketing Support Manager
Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Devorsetz, Chief Investment Officer. I would like to point out that the Q1 earnings Press Release and Form 10-Q are available on the company's website at Horizontechfinance.com.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intend
Q1 2020 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...