Q2 2021 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Megan Fox (sic) [Megan Bacon]. Thank you. You may begin.
Megan N. Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Director of IR & Marketing
Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to point out that the Q2 earnings press release and Form 10-Q are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, anticipa
