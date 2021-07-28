Q2 2021 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to point out that the Q2 earnings press release and Form 10-Q are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, anticipa