Jan 25, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Independent Bank Corp. Report JERRY fourth quarter results. I'm Carla and I will be your operator for today. You register a question star followed by one and your kind of.



Thank you. You wish to take your question, please press star followed by two. I will now hand over to your host, Brad Kessel, President and CEO to begin. Brad, please.



Brad Kessel Independent Bank Corporation-President&CEO



Okay.



Good morning and welcome to today's call and thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2023 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me as Kevin Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on page 2 of our presentation, specifically the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone