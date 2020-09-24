Q4 2020 Ibex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Brinlea Johnson of Blueshirt Group.



Brinlea C. Johnson - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed today on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments, which may occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could c