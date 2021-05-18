May 18, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ibex Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Ms. Brinlea Johnson with The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.
Brinlea C. Johnson - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that the matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operations, performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments, which may occur.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected and described toda
Q3 2021 Ibex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...