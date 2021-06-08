Jun 08, 2021 / 01:05PM GMT

Dave Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining. My name is Dave Koning; I'm a senior analyst at Baird covering the BPO and payments industry. I'm very pleased today to introduce Bob Dechant, the CEO of ibex, a leading customer care and BPO firm, with operations throughout the world now. It's a recent IPO; very, very strong results since the IPO; about 10% revenue growth and improving EBITDA margins.



And with that, why don't I turn it over to Bob? He can kick it off with a few slides, and then we'll get into Q&A.



Bob Dechant - IBEX Limited - CEO



Great. Thanks, Dave, and hopefully everybody can hear me. And it's great to be here at the conference. I've been a long-time attendee and first-time presenter, so we're -- we at ibex are excited to be part of that.



So, hey, let me just touch on just real quickly, to give a quick thumbnail sketch of ibex. We're about a $450 million company and you said, Dave, we IPO'd recently, last August. And from our version, been very successful. What we