Q1 2023 Ibex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the IBEX First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



Note, there is also an accompanying earnings deck presentation available on the IBEX Investor Relations website at investors.ibex.co.



I will now turn this conference over to Mr. Michael Darwal with IBEX. Sir, you may begin.



Michael Darwal - IBEX Limited - Chief Digital Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments, which may occur.



Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause ou