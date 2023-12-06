Ibex Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Robert Dechant - Ibex Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good afternoon and welcome to the IBEX Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. I'm Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of IBEX Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our virtual shareholder meeting and a pleasure to introduce you to Mr. Mohammed Khaishgi, our Chairman of the Board and the Chair of today's meeting.



Mohammed Khaishgi IBEX Limited-Chair of the Meeting



Thank you Rob, and welcome, everyone. I'm Mohammed Khaishgi, the Chairman of the Board of IBEX, and I have served as a member of the Board since September of 2017. Thank you for joining us today. We're happy to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders. It's now shortly after 4 PM. Eastern Standard Time on December 6, 2023, and this meeting is officially called to order.



Polls are now open. Please note, you may vote any time during the meeting until the polls close by clicking the vote button on the web