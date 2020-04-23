Apr 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Interactive Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Nancy Enslein Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Interactive Broker's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am Nancy Stuebe, Director of Investor Relations. We are pleased to conduct our annual meeting virtually via the Internet this year. We adopted this meeting format to best preserve the health of our shareholders, Board, officers and employees and look forward to meeting in person next year if conditions permit.



On the call with me are Thomas Peterffy, our Founder and Chairman; Earl Nemser, Vice Chairman and Director; Milan Galik, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Paul Brody, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary and Director. In addition, we have with us today Larry Harris, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Gary Katz and John Damgard, who are members of our Audit Committe