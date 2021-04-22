Apr 22, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Nancy Enslein Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Interactive Brokers 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am Nancy Stuebe, Director of Investor Relations. We are pleased to conduct our Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet. We adopted this meeting format to best preserve the health of our shareholders, Board, officers and employees and look forward to meeting in person next year if conditions permit.



On the call with me are Thomas Peterffy, our Founder and Chairman; Earl Nemser, Vice Chairman and Director; Milan Galik, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Paul Brody, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary and Director. In addition, we have with us today Larry Harris, Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee; Director Gary Katz, who is a member of our Audit Committee; Director Phil Uhde, who is on the Audit and ESG Committees; Director William Peterffy, Chairman of the ESG Committee; and Directors, John Damgaard; and Nicole Yuen. Chung Nicholas and on as representatives of o