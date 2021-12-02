Dec 02, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Karen Snow - Nasdaq, Inc. - Senior VP & Head of East Coast Listings and Capital Services



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Karen Snow, Head of East Coast Listings and Capital Services here at NASDAQ, and I'm pleased to be here today with Thomas Peterffy, who's the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group. Just a reminder, if you have any questions, please submit them through the questions section on the right panel of your screen, and we'll be fielding those at the end of the presentation.



So Thomas, let's go ahead and get right into it.



Thomas Pechy Peterffy - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Founder & Chairman



Let's go.



Questions and Answers:

- Nasdaq, Inc. - Senior VP & Head of East Coast Listings and Capital ServicesAll right. Here we go. So some companies have struggled during the pandemic, while Interactive Brokers' business was strong and really has remained so. And you recently stated in your long-term annual account growth will be about 30% going f