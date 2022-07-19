Q2 2022 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Nancy Enslein Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Once again, Thomas is on the call but has asked me to present his comments on the business. Also joining us today are Milan Galik, our CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A.



As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature, are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to