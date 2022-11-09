Nov 09, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Good morning, everybody. So really excited for our next session with a man who really needs no introduction, Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. Thomas is one of the first individuals to utilize computerized models and options pricing, really a pioneer in automated equity options and futures market making.
Interactive, it's -- they're global leader amongst the technology-driven brokers. They have best-in-class KPIs, which many in this room are keenly aware of. But it's really a durable business model with a strong track record of success. So could not be more excited to have you here, Thomas.
And just for those newer to the Interactive's story, maybe just give a quick overview of Interactive, where you fit within both the retail and institutional ecosystem, and how is your value prop differentiated relative to some of the other peers in the space?
Thomas Pechy Peterffy - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Founder & Chairman
Thank you very much for having me here. It's my first time with you. And so ab
Interactive Brokers Group Inc at Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...