Q4 2022 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Interactive Brokers Group's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Director of Investor Relations, Nancy Stuebe. Please go ahead.



Nancy Enslein Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon. Happy New Year, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Thomas is on the call and asked me to present his comments on our business. Also joining us today are Milan Galik, our CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A.



As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of ris